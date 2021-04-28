Shehu Sani Faults Buhari’s Call For AFRICOM Relocation To Africa

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his call for the United States to relocate its Africa Command from Germany to Africa.

Recall that President Buhari made this call during a meeting with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken on Tuesday.

President Buhari stated that this act would help to solve the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Reacting to this call, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that it is an open invitation for the recolonisation of the continent.

According to the former lawmaker, other foreign players will follow suit leading to the military balkanisation of the continent.

Also Read: No Partnership Will Resolve Nigeria’s Security Situation: UK Minister

He tweeted, “The President’s call for World powers military HQ on African soil is an open invitation for recolonisation of Africa. It’s easier to tell and get them to come and when they come, it’s impossible to tell and get them to go out.

“Once the US relocates their HQ to Africa, Russia, China, Iran, Saudia, Israel, and co would follow suit with establishing their Commands HQs, and then Africa will be militarily balkanized; then we either become like Korea or like Syria.

“Over six decades since Independence, African countries should purposefully work together to confront & address their security challenges, while honorably seeking foreign technical assistance. The call for the US to relocate its @USAfricaCommand HQ to Africa is unconscionable.”