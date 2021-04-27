Insurgency: It Is My Responsibility To Tell Buhari The Truth – Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the growing insecurity in the North-eastern region of the country.

Governor Zulum condemned the growing spate of attacks across the country, particularly in the renewed activities of terrorists in the North East.

Zulum expressed that it was his responsibility to tell President Buhari the truth about the security situation of the country.

Also Read: Insecurity: Nigeria Must Remain United, Says Tinubu

“It is my responsibility to tell the President the truth,” the governor said while briefing reporters on Tuesday on the outcome of his meet with President Buhari in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Professor Zulum stated that there is a need for greater support from the Presidency to surmount the insurgency crisis that has left thousands killed and millions displaced in the troubled zone.

The governor also decried that the military has yet to receive the equipment ordered, noting that this might be responsible for the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.