JUSUN Strike: Lagos Court Remain Shut Despite Partial Reopening Order

Despite the partial reopening of operations by the Lagos Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), a court in the state will remain shut.

This is according to the National body of JUSUN which declared a nationwide strike on April 6 over the refusal of state governors to implement the financial autonomy for the judiciary as the third arm of government.

JUSUN’s counter directive comes hours after the Lagos State Chapter of JUSUN said it had relaxed its strike rules to allow for clearance of backlogs, reading of Judgement and decongestion of prison occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the# EndSARS protest.

Chairman of JUSUN in Lagos, Shobowale Kehinde, said, “Work and official duties are constrained to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of every week, while Monday and Tuesdays of every week remain strike days that all staff must stay off duty to observe the national strike.”