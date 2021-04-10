Rapper DMX Is Dead

Popular American rapper, Earl Simmons, alias DMX is dead. The veteran hip hop icon passed away on Friday, April 9th at 50.

His death comes as a result of a heart attack triggered by drug overdose.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” his family said in a statement.

The rapper was on life support and in a vegetative state at White Plains Hospital on Sunday, April 4th.