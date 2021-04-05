Rashford And Greenwood Secure Comeback Victory For United

English strikers, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood goals in the second half against Brighton secured a comeback victory for Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Former Man Utd striker, Danny Welbeck put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute with a wonderful strike inside the box.

Also Read: Newcastle Scores Late Equaliser In Enthralling Draw Against Spurs

However, Rashford scored in the 62nd minute to level the game courtesy of an assist from Bruno Fernandes.

French midfielder, Paul Pogba, who has been a subject of transfer speculation to several clubs, laid an assist for Greenwood to secure the 3 points.

The result saw United cut the gap of league leaders, Manchester City to 14 points.