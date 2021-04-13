Sultan Confirms Sighting Of Moon, Says Ramadan Begins Today

Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, has sighted the moon signalling the beginning of Ramadan.

The Sultan in a live broadcast on Monday announced that the Ramadan fast will begin Today (Tuesday).

He advised Muslims to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol during the Ramadan period.

“Reliable reports of moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country, which they duly verified and authenticated before sending to us,” he said.

“Consequently, tomorrow, Tuesday, the 13th day of April, 2021, becomes the first day of Ramadan.”