There Is An Attempt At Sabotaging Buhari’s Presidency – Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed that there is a deliberate attempt by unknown elements to sabotage President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The senator representing Abia North and Chief Whip made this known while speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

He expressed that the Federal Government is not responding to the security challenges as it should.

He called on the Federal Government to collaborate more with governors in nipping in the bud the various security challenges in the country.

Also Read: Blame States, Not National Assembly, For Delayed LGs Autonomy – Gbajabiamila

“Anywhere you have no police to police the society, it means the society is failed because the major job of a government is to protect lives and properties of the citizens. Once that kind of aspect fails, we are in trouble,” he said.

“I believe there is sabotage to the Presidency of Muhammadu Buhari. A lot of sabotage, things are on duty to sabotage him, the society.

“The Federal Government should cooperate with the state governments. We have done well as a party in many areas but security is key and we need to address this issue, come together.”