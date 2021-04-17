“Unfollow Me If You Can’t Stand My Pregnancy Pictures”, Uche Ogbodo Warns Trolls

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has warned trolls on her Instagram page to unfollow her if they are not comfortable with her pregnancy pictures.

The movie star and entrepreneur, who is heavily pregnant, shared the warning via her Instagram page.

In her words:

“Pls if you know that you are tired of seeing me with my Bunny, Abeg kindly Unfollow! I no wan hear yen yen yen for my next post!

Read Also: Nigerians mock Uche Ogbodo for dressing like a ‘Frog’

Abeg oooo! For those wey dey get pepper body, I am currently pregnant and can’t change my body to please you until 9 months! So endure or unfollow!”

The actress also tackled followers who commented that she is exposing too much.

See her post and comments below: