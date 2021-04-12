Uzodinma: Attacks In South-East Worst Igbo Challenge Since Civil War

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has expressed that the recent attacks in the southeast region constitute the worst challenge faced by the Igbo since the civil war.

The governor stated this at the southeast security summit which held in Owerri, Imo state capital, on Sunday.

Uzodimma lamented that the region is confronted by a hydra-headed monster that must be tamed urgently.

“While I will not easily subscribe to the school of thought that believes that the south-east is under siege, I will readily agree that since the end of the civil war, Ndigbo has not witnessed such a monumental existential challenge as the one now staring us in the face,” he said.

“The question of how we came to this sorry state is no longer necessary. What matters now is how to get out of it fast enough, and how to secure the zone from further harassment by militants and terrorists, and free our people from the accompanying fear and panic; they are forced to live with in the aftermath of the mindless attacks.

“This is the agenda for this summit and it is one task that we must accomplish together or forever live with the shame that under our watch, militants overwhelmed our constituted authority and subjected our people to a state of perpetual fear and trembling.”