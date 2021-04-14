Why I Paused Music For Acting – Bisola Aiyeola

Big Brother Naija season two first runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola has opened up on why she paused her music career for acting.

The reality TV star cum actress and singer discussed this during a new episode of Inkblot Meet & Greet podcast with co-founders Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola.

Aiyeola pointed out that the financial demands of music made her pause to pay more attention to her acting career.

“For the music, it has really been expensive even though I have a record label, it is way more expensive than film…I was going through my accounts some years back, maybe two years ago with my team and I was like I am not singing again in my life. They laughed and said when you finally hit, you won’t remember this“, she said.

Aiyeola came 5th on MTN Project Fame West Africa in 2008.

Watch the video HERE