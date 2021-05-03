38 Aspirants Fail Kaduna APC Exams

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) examination for chairmanship aspirants in Kaduna State.

Over 100 aspirants participated in the examination as part of the party’s screening exercise for aspirants ahead of its primaries slated for Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The result released on Saturday showed that 75 aspirants out of 115 that sat for the examination were declared suitable to participate in the primaries.

However, 38 other aspirants were declared unsuitable following their poor performance at the examination.