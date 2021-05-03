Ramadan: Matawalle Distributes 400 Bags Of Assorted Grains To Prisoners

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Monday, distributed 400 bags of assorted grains to inmates at the Gusau Correctional facility as his Ramadan and Sallah welfare to them.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Yusuf Idris Gusau, noting that the items consist of 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of maize, 100 bags of millet and 100 bags of sugar.

He said the governor, who visited the facility and the inmates, handed over the bags to the Deputy Comptroller Mr. Yunusa Ibrahim Ada via the Commissioner of Special Duties, Hon. Lawal Badarawa

While calling on the inmates to consider their being in the facility as part of their destiny in life, the governor urged them to use their stay for sober reflections so that they will be good citizens that will contribute positively to societal growth.

“He assured that his administration will continue to make the state better and conducive for more investors and economic growth which will bring more employment opportunities and eliminate criminalities,” the statement partly read.