Actress Ivie Okujaiye Celebrates 35th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Ivie Okujaiye Egboh, has celebrated her 35th birthday with stunning photos of herself.

The actress shared the pictures on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

She also appreciated her colleagues, fellow celebrities and fans for the birthday wishes dropped in the comments section of her page on Sunday night.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! 🥰ou guys rock! 💋’ It’s been a crazy year around the world but still, there’s so much to be grateful for!!! 💝“, she wrote.

Singer Omawumi wrote:

“Happy Birthday hunny!”

Actor Sambasa Nzeribe wrote:

“Ivie Happy Birthday… More Blessings, More Life”

Actress Osas Ighodaro wrote:

“Happy birthday @ivie_okujaiye continued blessings always”.

See her photos below: