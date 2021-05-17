Uche Ogbodo Celebrates 35th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has released studio shots of herself to celebrate her birthday on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The heavily pregnant actress took to her Instagram page to share the photos as she penned a lovely birthday message to herself.

“The Hour Is Finally Here! Celebrate With Me ! It is A New Dawn , A New Chapter , A New Page in My life. I am Not Crying today but I’m overwhelmed With Gratitude, thanksgiving and Love, ❤️❤️❤️❤️ because For the First time in Years I feel Gods Love all around me , Urging Me , Pushing Me towards The Greatness I am ! 👸 I am Looking Forward to many many more Unfolding Wonders , Happy Birthday Goddess ! Reign Forever! Happy Birthday To Uche x Bunny“, she wrote.

See her post and photos below: