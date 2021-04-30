I Am Pregnant For A Much Younger Man; I Never Had Luck With Older Men – Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has come out to refute the allegations that she is pregnant for a ‘teenager’.

The heavily pregnant movie star decided to go on a live Instagram broadcast to address the issue.

The mother of one admitted that her current baby daddy is younger than her but he is not a teenager. She said that he is above 25 years old.

Ogbodo also said that she has not been lucky with older men, adding that her younger lover makes her happy.

“I am pregnant with a man who is a complete man, who is above 25. And then you call him a small boy, you insult me and say that I’m older than him, how can I be dating a teenager? Listen, that guy has made me happy and I have no apology for it. All the while I was with him, I never cried“, she said.

