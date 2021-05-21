BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim, Dies In Plane Crash

A military aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) carrying the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Ibrahim Attahiru, has crashed around the Kaduna international airport.

NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet confirmed the incident in a statement released on Friday. He, however, did not name the casualties.

According to him, the “immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.’

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, Akin Olateru, also confirmed that the eight souls died onboard.

Attahiru was recently appointed the army chief by President Muhammadu Buhari.