Iheanacho Wins Leicester City Goal Of The Season

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Crystal Palace in the Premier league has been named Leicester City’s goal of the season.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s brilliant late goal saw Leicester pick up a vital 2-1 win against a battling Crystal Palace side.

The Nigeria striker collected Evans’ deep pass before holding off Patrick Van Aanholt, cutting inside Scott Dann and lashing home into the roof of the net.

In a spectacular season for the Nigerian, he has bagged a career-high 12 English Premier League (PL) goals in just 15 starts for Leicester City this season, winning the EPL player of the month for April in the process.

