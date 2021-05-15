Leicester City Defeats Chelsea To Win FA Cup

Leicester City secured a vital victory to lift the FA Cup trophy for the first time in their history at Wembley.

Youri Tielemans settled a closely contested encounter with a spectacular right-foot drive that flew beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner from 25 yards in the 63rd minute.

Towards full time, Chelsea defender, Chilwell thought he had equalised in a goalmouth scramble before it was ruled out by the barest of margins following the intervention of VAR.

Leicester closed out the win to spark emotional scenes as those inside Wembley rejoiced in a landmark victory.