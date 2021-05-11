Ex-Governor Obi Alleges Blackmail Plot

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has raised the alarm over a leaked plot to blackmail him.

Obi raised the alarm in a statement issued on Friday by his Media Office, signed by his Special Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem.

According to the statement, prominent Nigerians including a sitting a governor from the South-East are amongst those planning to the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate.

“The present effort to blackmail Mr. Obi is by some prominent Nigerians, including a present Governor in the South-East. Our informant, whom we have no reason to doubt, revealed how five of them were invited to a meeting on how to nail Mr. Peter Obi so that, according to him, his ‘rising profile will be dimmed for good’,” Obienyem said in the statement.

He quoted the informant as saying: “Watch out; soon you will see a group call a world press conference, speak of the insecurity in the land, appeal to anybody with information on the causes to help the Government solve it and finally drop the bomb by linking Mr. Peter Obi to the sponsorship of the Biafran movement through offer of money to sustain the agitation and use of Biafran boys for selfish end, including winning of elections.”

“Though our informant refused to disclose the name of the Governor behind this and the main person he is using, he assured: “In the fullness of time, the plot will unfold and the characters will become apparent on its own.” He however added that some of them are not comfortable on the way the tide is moving and may finally opt out,” Obienyem further said.