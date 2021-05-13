Falana: Expecting Buhari’s Support May Waste Time, States Should Legalise Open Grazing Ban

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has called on governors of Southern states to legalise open grazing ban.

He expressed his support for open grazing ban while speaking on Wednesday when he featured on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels TV.

Falana stated that that waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari’s support on the decision may be a waste of time.

Reacting, the human rights lawyer asked the governors to “walk their talk” by translating the resolutions into legal instruments.

“I have read the resolutions and, for me, the governors have done very well. They need to mobilise their northern colleagues,” he said.

“They need to walk their talk because if you expect that the presidency will act on this resolution, the governors may be wasting their precious time.

“Each of the state governors will have to make enabling laws to translate the decision of the communiqué to a legal instrument.”

Falana also backed the call of the southern governors for the president to address the nation, saying the citizens will want to hear directly from Buhari.

Recall that all the Southern Governors on Tuesday resolved to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region and called on the President to address the nation amidst the rising insecurity.