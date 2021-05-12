Imo Governor Sacks 20 Commissioners, Dissolves Cabinet

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has announced the dissolution of the State executive council.

The dissolution was announced on Wednesday shortly after the state executive council meeting in Owerri, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba told journalists that the reason for the dissolution is to rejig the activities of the state government after one year in office.

READ ALSO: Governor Hope Uzodinma Tests Negative For COVID-19

He added that out of the 28 commissioners only eight commissioners were left to carry on with their activities.

The commissioners are Health, Information, Tourism, Women Affairs, Works, Finance, Youths and the Ministry of Technology.