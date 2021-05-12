Actor Yomi Fabiyi Begins Protest Over Baba Ijesha’s Release

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has officially taken to the streets to protest for the release of Baba Ijesha.

The outdoor protest has been captured on camera and is being circulated on social media.

The actor can be seen speaking with a handheld siren speaker with a banner held up behind him on which the words, ‘The Fundamental Rights Should Not Be Compromised; The Law is the Law’ are boldly written.

In Fabiyi’s words:

“Human rights should be protected. Emotions and not respecting the rights of other people (whether the person is guilty or not) is not tenable in any sane society“.

