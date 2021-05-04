Baba Ijesha: Actor Yomi Fabiyi To Lead Protest Against Govt Over Failure To Arrest Princess, Others

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has stated that he is ready to stage a protest to get comedian Princess and the other adults in the leaked CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old minor arrested by the Lagos State government.

Fabiyi took to his Instagram page to make this known.

Read Also: Baba Ijesha: Yomi Fabiyi Replies Toke Makinwa, Davido (Video)

In his words:

“If there is no ARREST OF ALL ADULTS INVOLVED after 7 working days by the Lagos CP, We will PEACEFULLY PROTEST in Alausa and all parts of Lagos, we will demand sack of the head of social services in the relevant ministry.”

See his full post below: