Insecurity: We Are Working Very Hard, I Hope Nigerians Will Understand – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that his administration is working hard to tackle insecurity confronting the nation and he hopes Nigerians understand.

He made this known while speaking to journalists at the State House shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast on Thursday.

President Buhari stated that the menace of bandits and kidnappers will be addressed to ensure that the nation’s food security is not threatened.

“With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem. Nigerians know at what stage we came in in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best.

“The law enforcement agencies are working hard to regain confidence against the bandits, so that we can go back to the land. This is very important. This is what the agencies are busy doing right now. We want people to go back to the land so that we can get enough food for the country and even export,” he said.

He also appealed to Nigerians for more understanding of the current situation in the country.