Melaye: Buhari Should Speak To Us… We Didn’t Vote For Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians directly instead of speaking through his media aides.

He expressed that Buhari’s silence is detrimental to the war against insecurity in the country.

Melaye spoke on Friday during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s (AIT).

“President Buhari needs to speak to Nigerians directly, he needs to communicate with the media. Our president is absent, and this has negative concomitant effects on the war against insecurity in the country,” he said.

“It is very pathetic, but our president is not available. All we hear is presidency says, we didn’t vote for Garba Shehu or Femi Adesina.

“All our security challenges boils down to leadership failure, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is grossly incompetent, not capable and all I expect is that since this man has shown more than enough evidence that he has no capacity to run this country.

“President Buhari should, in the interest of children yet unborn, in the interest of Nigerians that are dying, excuse us. It is simple, he should resign.”