NCDC Reports 53 New Infections

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 53 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 165,612.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday night.

The agency stated that the 53 new cases were reported from three states in the country.

It said Lagos topped the list with 36 new infections, followed by Rivers-14 and Akwa Ibom-3.

The NCDC noted that no death was recorded from the virus, which had already claimed 2,066 lives in the country.

It said the number of deaths from the disease had declined, with five deaths recorded in the last 28 days.

The public health agency said 13 people were discharged on Thursday after testing negative to the virus, which brought the total number of discharged cases to 156,387.

The NCDC, however, said over 7,000 cases were still active in the country.

It stated that the country had tested 1,977,479 people since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency noted that with the risk of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, it encouraged collective responsibility.