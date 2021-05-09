Our Society Should Accept Other Processes Of Childbirth – Actor Joseph Benjamin

Popular Nigerian actor, Joseph Benjamin, has opined that other processes of childbirth should be accepted by the African society.

The movie star said this during his recent interview with Vanguard in perspective of Africa Magic’s newest series, ‘Baby Drama’.

Benjamin stressed that childlessness is still stigmatized in Africa.

Read Also: “Our Separation was a Mutual Agreement”. Nollywood Star, Joseph Benjamin Opens Up on Separation from his Wife, Rumours & the Future

In his words:

“There is a need for constant education and sensitization on some of these very sensitive topics. Over time it almost became a stigma if you were childless/barren. Our society is yet to accept that there are other ways to become a parent other than the conventional process of childbirth.”