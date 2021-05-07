RCCG Announces Burial Date For Late Dare Adeboye

The burial arrangements of the late son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dare Adeboye has been released by the family.

The news of the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, aged 42, and the second son of the Adeboye family has left family, church members and others in deep shock.

It was gathered that the popular youth pastor was neither sick nor on medication when the tragic incident happened, passed on while sleeping after getting home from church and asked not to be disturbed.

A statement issued on behalf of the family by Pastor Leke Adeboye, disclosed the burial arrangements of the deceased pastor.

The statement reads in part: “With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his Maker and Father.

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour.

“Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.

“Our prayer is that, we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name.”

“Kindly find below order of programs for our beloved;

“Special service in City of David Youth Church Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he pastors on Sunday.

“Thanksgiving Songs and Tribute – Monday 10th May 2021, 4pm-6pm (RCCG House of Favour, Redemption camp).