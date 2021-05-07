Several Gunmen Killed In Attempted Attack On Imo Police Station

Several gunmen, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have been killed in an encounter with the police in the Orlu area of Imo State.

It was gathered that members of the proscribed group were on their way to attack Orlu Police Station.

They were however ambushed and killed on Thursday in a joint counter-attack by the military and police operatives.

The security sources also confirmed that several stolen vehicles used by IPOB militants in their operation were also recovered.

Orlu, the alleged location of the attack is the second-largest city in Southeast Nigeria.

This comes about two weeks after a joint operation comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services killed IPOB’s Number 2 man, Commander Ikonso, and six other members of the group.

The late IPOB leader was also said to be the coordinator of all the operations of the group in the South-East, including the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters on April 5 and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.