Two Officers Killed As ‘IPOB Militants’ Set Anambra Police Station On Fire

The gunmen attacked the police station late Wednesday, freeing all detainees before setting the station on fire.

A source within the affected police station said the gunmen in large numbers stormed and attacked the station around 11pm.

He simply identified the deceased officers as Inspectors James and Awalu.

The source said the victims were killed inside a non-functional filling station close to the police station.

The source also said when other police officers on duty noticed unusual movement of the unknown gunmen, they took to their heels while the attackers had a field time burning down the police station. Meanwhile, the police in Anambra have confirmed the killing of two of their personnel.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the attack, said the state Commissioner of Police had dispatched a tactical team for on the spot assessment of the incident.

Ikenga, who added that the bodies of the two killed policemen have been deposited at a nearby morgue, said investigation into the matter has begun.