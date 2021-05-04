Gunmen Kidnap Miyetti Allah Chairman In Kogi

Wakili Damina, chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeroa (MACBAN) in Kogi state, has been abducted by gunmen.

Adamu Abubakar, Kogi MACBAN secretary, said Damina was abducted on April 30 by some armed men dressed in army uniform.

He said the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus at about 12 noon to “forcefully” take away the chairman from his house in Chikara village, Kogi LGA.

Abubakar said he was informed of the incident by the younger brother of Damina.

The secretary said he immediately called the phone number of Damina but it rang out. He added that the number was switched off when he repeated the call.

“Since then, his lines are not reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts proved abortive,” he said.

Abubakar said he immediately notified the state commissioner of police of the development, adding that the state government was also informed.

He said a search party raised by MACBAN had visited other places, including abattoirs in and around Abuja to no avail.

Ede Ayuba, Kogi commissioner of police, told NAN that the police are yet to locate the whereabouts of the Miyetti Allah chairman.

The commissioner said efforts to get detailed information about the incident from the divisional police officer in the area where the incident happened was unsuccessful as the matter was not officially reported to him.