Singer Rudeboy Celebrates Hitting 100M Views, 1M Subscribers On YouTube

Former P-Square member, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy has received a gold plaque from YouTube for gaining 1 million organic subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his followers and fans.

The father of three also celebrated another achievement of amassing 100 million views for the music video of his 2019 hit single, ‘Reason With Me’.

“Thank you very much @youtube ❤️ Dear #firedepartment🔥🚒 it’s GOLD baby !! ❤️ 1m subscribers and 100m views on a single track 👌🏾musically rude 🎼🎙 @lorrdsky we did it 👍🏾“, he wrote.

Rudeboy also seized the opportunity to announce the pending release of his upcoming solo album in 2021.

See his post below: