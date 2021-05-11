There Was A Burglary Attempt On Gambari’s Residence, Says Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed there was an attempt to burgle the residence of the President’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu confirmed this in a tweet via his verified handle on Monday.

The presidential spokesperson stated that the attempt was ‘unsuccessful.’

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

His confirmation followed the report by an online news medium, Peoples Gazette, that gunmen suspected to be robbers invaded the residence of Gambari.