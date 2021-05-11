Hoodlums Target Govt Vehicles For Kidnapping, Robbery – Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has banned his aides from using official vehicles.

This was contained in a memo from the Secretary to State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu.

Obiano stated that the measure was to avoid getting unnecessary attractions from hoodlums.

The memo titled, ‘Security alert,’ advised government officials to henceforth use their private cars to work.

The SSG said there was a security report that hoodlums would be snatching government vehicles and use them for robbery and kidnapping.

The memo read in part, “All political appointees are advised to be vigilant and at alert; hoodlums are on the loose to snatch government vehicles and use same for robbery and kidnapping purposes.

“All political appointees who are in possession of government vehicles are advised to use their private vehicles for now.

“In the case of no alternative car, please be vigilant and always retire home on time.”