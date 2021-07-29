Air Peace CEO To Secessionists: Promoting Hate And Violence Is An Act Of Cowardice

Chief executive officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyeama has stated that those pushing for secession may end up becoming victims of their actions.

He stated this on the sideline of the 25th league of airport and aviation correspondents (LAAC) conference in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Onyema, founder of the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN), described those preaching violence as cowards.

He stated that peace and unity should be the priority of every Nigerian.

“For those of us preaching hate, Rwanda beckons on you. Rwanda that happened before beckons on you,” he said.

“When I talk about unity and peace, a lot of people might want to behead me but I don’t give a damn. But the truth is that when it happens those of them who want to see the country go up in flames might even be the victims.

“You and me seated here criticise the president. When I am talking about unity and peace, preaching peace, I am not a coward. Anybody preaching violence is the biggest coward. So when we preach peace, it is not about we are cowards.

“I am not saying there are no injustices in the country. We want a country where justice, equity and fairness actually reign, no doubt about that,” he said.

“But we can address these issues peacefully. Nobody ever knew that Niger Delta issues would come to an end at the time it came to an end.”