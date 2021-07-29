BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Actress Etinosa Idemudia Under Fire For Saying Nini Reminds Her Of Erica

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has come under fire for saying that BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini reminds her of Erica Nlewedim.

The movie star had wrote as a comment on Erica’s page:

“I pray Nini BBN will meet you when she comes out of the house. She reminds me so much of you. Two sweet souls. Radiant smiles that glow to melt hearts and reveal the beauty within”

Read Also: Stop Deceiving Yourselves; Marry Your Spec – Actress Etinosa Idemudia Tells Men

The comment could not be spared by Erica’s fans known as The Elites as they descended heavily on Etinosa in the thread.

The Elites claimed that Etinosa did not campaign for Erica while the latter was in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house. Hence, she shouldn’t try to use Erica’s success to campaign for her new favorite housemate, Nini.

See her comment and the replies below: