BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: It’s Uncomfortable Being The Youngest In The House – Saskay

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
BBNaija Saskay

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay, has talked about how uncomfortable it is for her to be the youngest in the house.

Saskay said this to Big Brother during her diary session on Thursday, July 29.

According to Saskay, almost everyone in the house already has a favorite person and she feels left out.

Saskay added that the fellow housemates do not want to relate well with her whenever they find out that she is the youngest.

The reality TV star said that the housemates find out about her age and lose interest in her because they think that her age is a limitation to the level of conversations they can have with her.

