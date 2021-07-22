BBNaija’s Khafi And Gedoni Expecting Their First Child Together

BBNaija 2019 “Pepper Dem” season ex-housemates, Khafi and Gedoni are expecting their first child together.

Khafi Kareem took to her Instagram page to share a photo showing her baby bump as her husband, Gedoni stood beside her.

The reality TV star captioned the photo:

“According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years.😁 I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.😇#BabyKhadoni2021 👶🏽🥳”

“Slow Down Bump ahead.. 😊😊I’m the happiest Man on this planet. The way God is particular about me ehn… 🥺,” Gedoni wrote on his Instagram page as he shared another photo from their maternity shoot.