‘Davido And Chioma’s Relationship Is For God To Decide’ – Israel DMW

DMW Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW has said that the relationship between Davido and Chioma is for God to decide.

The Ambrose Ali graduate of International Studies and Diploma stated this via his Instagram Story.

Israel had asked his followers to ask him any question.

A question then came in asking what is the relationship between Chioma and Davido.

Israel simply wrote in reply:

“That is for God to decide”

Another question asked what the relationship between Davido and Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu is.

Israel also replied thus:

“They both have a child”

See the exchange below: