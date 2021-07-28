Court Rules In El-Zakzaky’s Case Today

Kaduna State High Court headed by Justice Gideon Kurada would today (Wednesday) determine the fate of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem el- Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah Ibrahim who have been standing trial in the court for the past four years.

This was disclosed by the president, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement, Ibraheem Musa, in a press statement he issued to newsmen.

The president of the Media Forum said the court is expected to pass judgement on the no-case-submission prayer presented by the lead counsel to Sheikh Zakzaky, Mr Femi Falana SAN, in which he argued that even though the prosecution called 15 witnesses, none of them was able to establish any connection between the alleged crimes and Sheikh Zakzaky.

In the last sitting of the court held on July 1, 2021, the lead counsel prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients and if that happens, then the Sheikh and his wife will be set free. LEADERSHIP reports that the Sheikh and his wife have been in detention since December 2015.

It would be recalled that, two other courts had earlier upheld the no case submission in respect of almost 200 members of the Islamic Movement who were accused with similar charges Sheikh Zakzaky is standing trial for, and were discharged and acquitted.

Also, in 2016 a federal high court in Abuja restored the fundamental human rights of the embattled Sheikh and his wife and set them free.