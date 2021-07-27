How I Got My 2021 Range Rover – Idia Aisien

Popular media personality and actress, Idia Aisien has revealed how she got her 2021 autobiography Range Rover.

Idia shared the story on her Instagram page.

According to the media personality, it was her brothers who bought the luxury whip for her after she had told them in January that the 2021 autobiography Range Rover was her dream car.

“I was in Dubai with my brother’s for new year’s when I saw a 2021 autobiography Range Rover mounted on display in the airport. I said out loud “God, this is my dream car!” But my brother responded “who’s gonna buy you that?”…Now, if you know me, I’m a BIG dreamer but also naturally content; plus my siblings have tried for me already…so I quickly respected myself.😩😩

Fast forward to my birthday this July (probably being my best month so far this year), and my siblings kept asking when I was coming back from my birthday trip—I had no idea what they were planning. In summary, I’ve seen God in ways that I can’t explain to anyone…I went to visit my brother when I got into Lagos to find my exact dream car waiting for me.

Thank you to the best family I could ever ask for!!! Thank you guys for being my support system and always lifting my spirits when I’m feeling down. Thank you so much!! I’m still in awe and I wasn’t going to post this, but I can’t let anyone tell my story for me!!!🙏🏼💗🙌🏼🤗,” she wrote.