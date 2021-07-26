I Want To Date A Girl That Can Teach Me The Gospel – MC Galaxy

Popular Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy has opened up about his desire to have a relationship with a lady who can teach him the gospel.

The ‘Nek Unek’ singer took to his Instagram Story to share his desire.

The former MCG Empire label head also revealed that his ideal lady might just be his wife.

In his words:

“I want to date a girl that can teach me the gospel…. And she might just be my wife… I wake up everyday with all the money I have and it’s nothing compared to knowing the scripture and having God in my life…. #NewGalaxy,” he wrote.