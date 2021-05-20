MC Galaxy, Skales Fight Dirty On Instagram

Nigerian artists, MC Galaxy and Skales are both at loggerheads and have exchanged words via Instagram.

MC Galaxy started the call-out by taking to his Instagram Stories to label the ‘Shake Body’ crooner as a broke boy who collects money from women.

“Broke boys wey dey collect money from women can make noise Sha lol, Adiok anofiii,,, let me know when you are ready for the fight idiot lol beggar lol“, he wrote.

Read Also: Rapper Skales Proposes To His Girlfriend (Video)

Skales retaliated by referring to the ‘Nek Unek’ crooner as a f*ck boy. He added that he will beat him up.

“One day I go beat that stupid smelling MC Galaxy F*ck boy“, he wrote.

See their posts below: