ISWAP Abducts Yobe Govt House Staff, Soldier, 2 Others

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), has kidnapped a staff of Yobe State Government House in Damaturu.

The insurgents also abducted three other persons on Saturday on the Damaturu/Maiduguri highway.

The whereabouts of the government house staff was not known until Monday evening when the ISWAP fighters released his picture and identity card and those of the other abductees.

After their photos were circulated on social media, another staff of the Government House, Damaturu, who did not want to be named, confirmed to newsmen on Tuesday that he sighted one of their staff members, Ali Shehu, in the pictures.

He said, “Our staff and liaison officer of Yobe Lodge Maiduguri, Ali Shehu popularly known as Mai Lalle left Damaturu to Maiduguri at noon on Saturday. As usual whenever he reaches his destination he used to call and inform us of his arrival, but he didn’t call this time around.

“So, we decided to call the Maiduguri office to confirm whether he had arrived, but they said he was yet to report to the office and his phone numbers were not reachable, it was from there we realised something was wrong.

“Sadly, we saw his picture and identity card with ISWAP logo and Arabic inscription indicating that he was abducted. We pray for God’s intervention for his quick release.”

The insurgents also displayed the identity card of one Mustapha Lawan, a staff of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and a soldier, LPCL Oyediran Adedotun.