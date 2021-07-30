Kaduna Files Fresh Charges Against El-Zakzaky

The Kaduna state government has filed fresh charges against Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

This is coming about two days after a high court in Kaduna freed El-Zakzaky and Zeenat, his wife.

Recall that on Wednesday, Justice Gideon Kurada ruled that the Kaduna government failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

However on Friday, Channels Television quoted Dari Bayero, director of public prosecution, as saying the fresh charges border on terrorism and treasonable felony against the state and the federal government.

Bayero stated that El-Zakzaky will face the charges that are allegedly based on his actions before 2015.

The director stated that the court is meant to issue an order for El-Zakzaky’s arrest for him to answer to the new charges.