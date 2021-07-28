Killing Of Prominent Fulani Leader Escalating Banditry In Zamfara – Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has expressed that banditry and kidnapping in the state remain unresolved because of the lingering conflict between herders and farmers by past administrations.

Matawalle also inferred that the failure of some states in the Northwest region to enter into dialogue with the bandits has further led to the degeneration of the menace.

Matawalle also identified the killing of a prominent Fulani leader in Dansadau as another factor responsible for the escalation of banditry in the state.

He stated that followers of the Slainned Fulani leader in Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto states became aggrieved and started attacking perceived killers of their leader to avenge his death.

This he said, subsequently led to hostilities between the Fulani and Hausa communities, with each group attacking and killing one another.

He stated this through his Commissioner-designate, Ibrahim Dosara during a Security conference in Kaduna State.

Governor Matawalle said the herders and farmers’ conflict lingered for too long due to the weakening of the traditional institution and the judiciary in resolving the problem or prosecuting offenders.

He noted that the inability of the government to resolve the conflict consequently made some of the actors involved devise some other means of tackling the problem, which sadly resulted in banditry within Zamfara.