Ritual Movie Na My Calling — Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has stated that portraying roles of a ritualist in movies is his calling.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram page to share a snippet of a recent movie role and captioned it thus:

“Bros, leave am, ritual movies na my calling. The facial expression, the body language, everything. I make such characters look so real.

“Now I understand why boys dey say make I cut soap for dem. If no be say I know myself I for dey fear myself small. I used to be a lover boy in movies, what happened?”

Born Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie, the actor is named after popular Russian actor, Yul Brynner.

Edochie became a known face in Nollywood in 2005 when he featured in his first film titled ‘The Exquires’, alongside the Late Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.