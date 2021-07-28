Why I Can’t Keep Talking About Nigeria – Actress Uche Jombo

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has replied a fan who criticized her for not talking about the issues in Nigeria via her social media platforms.

The movie star had tweeted a football commentary which displeased the fan.

“They are killing your people and you are talking about transfer window, well done, this is not sister Uche I used to know but it’s well”

To which the actress and filmmaker replied:

“I can assure you… You don’t know me. Abeg leave me alone Biko Nigeria wahala no dey finish. Sometimes you talk, sometimes you play, sometimes you discuss your favs, sometimes you sell market and sometimes you Sidon look.”