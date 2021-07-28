Why President Buhari Travels To UK For Medicals – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has defended President Muhammadu Buhari over his frequent medical tour to the United Kingdom.

Recall that President Buhari Monday departed Nigeria for the UK to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

After the event, he would spend a few days in London for an earlier scheduled medical check-up.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Adesina stated that President Buhari has used a medical team for over 40 years, hence the need to continue seeking medical help.

“President Buhari has been with the same doctors and medical team for upward of 40 years,” he said when asked why the President couldn’t have been treated in Nigeria.

“It is advisable that he continues with that who knows his medical history and that is why he comes to London to see them. He has used the same medical team for over 40 years. Once you can afford it, then stay with the team that has your history.”