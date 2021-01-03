‘Politics Everywhere Is Dirty’ – Uche Jombo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has stated that politics everywhere is dirty. The movie star wrote this via her official Twitter page.

While some say that politics in Nigeria is a dirty game and whoever interested in joining must be ready to play dirty, the movie star notes that the dirt is not just in a particular country or continent but everywhere.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star turned filmmaker enjoyed her birthday with her son, Matthew Rodriguez on December 28.

The film star shared the video of herself boogieing to Olakira’s hit song ‘Maserati’ with the five-year-old on her Instagram page.

See her tweet below: